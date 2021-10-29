Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

