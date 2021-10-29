Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

VRT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.