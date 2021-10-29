VerusCoin Hits One Day Volume of $38,117.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $38,117.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,017,177 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.