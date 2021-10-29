Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.46

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 4503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $17,630,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,528,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

