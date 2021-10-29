VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

