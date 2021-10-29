Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $156.96.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
