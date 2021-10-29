Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

