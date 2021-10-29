VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $58.68 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

