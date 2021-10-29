Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,140

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCT. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,522 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,497.79. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.61.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

