Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 268.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

