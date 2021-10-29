Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of -413.35 and a beta of 0.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

