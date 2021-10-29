Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.53. 158,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,812. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

