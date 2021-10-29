Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $284.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $408.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.