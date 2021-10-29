Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vistra were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.