Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

