Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Craig Hallum

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCRA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 50.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

