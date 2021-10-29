Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vocera Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.