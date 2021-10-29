Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €195.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.59. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

