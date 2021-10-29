Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €195.23 and a 200 day moving average of €210.59. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

