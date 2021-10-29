Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Friday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €49.45 ($58.18). The stock has a market cap of $807.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.74 and its 200-day moving average is €44.01.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

