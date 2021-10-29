W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

WPC traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.