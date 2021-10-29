W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.51.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

