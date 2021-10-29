W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

