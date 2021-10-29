WABnetwork Achieves Market Cap of $207,268.46 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $207,268.46 and approximately $194.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

