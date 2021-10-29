Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 113.3% in October

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WPCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $730,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

