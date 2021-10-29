Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

WRBY stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

