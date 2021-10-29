Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.