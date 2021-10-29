Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5,009.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.43. 25,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,132. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

