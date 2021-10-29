WAX Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. WAX has a market capitalization of $666.98 million and approximately $187.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,805,355,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,787,274,128 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

