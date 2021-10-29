Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.35.

Shares of W stock opened at $250.51 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $292.31. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

