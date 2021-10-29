WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Shares Down 1.3%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 19,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, TD Securities raised WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

