Wedbush Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

ARCC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.