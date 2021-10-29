Wedbush Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $650.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $644.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.63. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

