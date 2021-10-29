Wedbush Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.
EBAY stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.
eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.
In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
