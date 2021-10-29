Wedbush Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.