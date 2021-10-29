Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

10/26/2021 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

10/4/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,824. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Get AnaptysBio Inc alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.