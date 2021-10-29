Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $715.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $621.88.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $624.80 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

