Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $111.15 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.