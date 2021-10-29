Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $336.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.64.

Shares of SAIA opened at $311.86 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

