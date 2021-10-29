Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $336.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.64.
Shares of SAIA opened at $311.86 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
