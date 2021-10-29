Wells Fargo & Company Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $34.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.23.

NYSE:SU opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

