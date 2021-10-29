Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,256. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

