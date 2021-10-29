Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $44.33. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 14,491 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

