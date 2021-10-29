WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

