Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.
WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $116.13 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
