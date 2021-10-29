Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $116.13 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

