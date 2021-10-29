Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.95 to $2.25 EPS.

Western Digital stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

