Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

