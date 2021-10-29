Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,799. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

