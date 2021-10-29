Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years.

WHG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 21,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

