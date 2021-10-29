WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

