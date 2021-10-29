Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUS stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,632. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

