Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,323 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 148.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 254.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

