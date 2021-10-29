Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000.

SMIHU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

